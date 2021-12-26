Unimed-BH recognizes 43 assistance units with the Seal of Excellence

Unimed-BH has a daily commitment to the continuous qualification of the services provided to its customers. To celebrate the results of 2021 made by several hands, the Cooperative held on December 15, in online format, the 5th edition of the Meeting of Excellence.

This year, Unimed-BH recognized 43 health services that make up the assistance network for their performance in offering the best care. In constant evolution, the 2021 edition covered the following areas of activity: hospitals, Oncology, Nephrology, Radiotherapy, Imaging and Pathological Anatomy clinics.

The Commercial and Institutional Relations director at Unimed-BH, Mercês Fróes, highlights the importance of the program and the joint work, in partnership with the entire assistance network, to strengthen the cooperative in the market.

“We always believe that our strong partnership with our own healthcare services, accredited to Unimed-BH, is the success factor in ensuring quality care for our clients, in our entire area of ​​activity”, concluded Mercês.

The Unimed-BH Care Excellence Seal is an initiative to encourage the continuous qualification of the cooperative’s service network. Through external audits and/or the evaluation of quality indicators, the own and accredited healthcare units that adhere to the Seal participate in recurrent analyzes of the results achieved in the routine of assistance to Unimed-BH customers.

The goals are established and agreed upon with institutions annually, considering the following assessment dimensions: Security, Access, Performance, Certification and Customer Experience.

Meet the winners of the Unimed-BH Assistance Seal of Excellence by category:

Hospital Category

:: Biocor Hospital

:: Vila da Serra Hospital

:: Unimed Maternity – Grajaú Unit

:: Mother Teresa Hospital

:: Felicio Rocha Hospital

:: Padre Anchieta Hospital

:: São Camilo Unimed Children’s Hospital

:: Hospital Luxembourg

:: Hospital Unimed – Contour Unit

:: Hospital Unimed – Betim Unit

:: Evangelical Hospital

:: Neocenter Maternity

Oncology Category

:: Oncocenter Clinic

:: Oncomed Clinic

:: CETUS Clinic – Betim Unit

:: CETUS Clinic – Counting Unit

:: CETUS Clinic – BH Unit

:: Hematology Clinic

:: Hematology Nucleus

Pathological Anatomy Category

:: Tafuri Laboratory

:: Interlab Laboratory

:: Pathological Anatomy and Cytology LTDA

:: Laboratory of Pathological Anatomy and Cytopathology Confins

:: Pathological Anatomy and Cytopathology Nucleus

:: Pathological Anatomy Hugo Silviano Brandão

:: Instituto Moacyr Junqueira

Nephrology Category

:: Baxter – Belo Horizonte Nephrology Center

:: Nephroclinics

Radiotherapy Category

:: Radiocare

:: Radiotherapy San Francisco

Category Image

:: Radio Image Medical Services

:: Nucleoson – Ultrasonography Center :: Clínica Dr. Júnia Oliveira Lapertosa Mammography and Ultrasonography

:: Guimarães and Carvalho Image

:: Centro De Diagnostico Matozinhos Ltda:: Contagem Ultrasound Clinic

:: Diagnostic Imaging Service

:: Ultra Ser Ultrasonography Clinic

:: Specialized Center for Obstetrics and Gynecology

:: Institute of Echodopplercardiography

:: Institute of Arterial Hypertension of Minas Gerais

:: Ultrasound Laboratory Mammography and Exams

:: Advanced Imaging Unit Ltd