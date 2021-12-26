US withdraws from circulation more than 30 brands of shampoo for possible carcinogenic ingredient







The substance comes from the propellant that sprays the product from the can, according to the company Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

The multinational consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble announced the voluntary recall of hair spray products — from shampoos to dry conditioners — from brands such as Pantene, Herbal Essences and Old Spice, produced in the US, due to a problem with its contents.

In the affected products, there were “unexpected levels” of benzene, a chemical that can cause illness, including cancer, when there is high exposure to it.

The withdrawal of products from circulation also includes the Aussie, Waterless and Hair Food brands, totaling 32 products that are manufactured in the United States and sold mainly in North America.

Benzene is commonly found in motor fuels and is used by some industries to make plastics and resins.

There is an increased risk of developing leukemia when someone is exposed to high levels of benzene.

Procter & Gamble has stated that benzene is not an active ingredient in its products and that the levels detected are not expected to cause adverse health effects, according to US Environmental Protection Agency standards.

“Daily exposure to benzene in collected products, at the levels detected in our tests, is not expected to cause adverse health consequences,” the company said in a statement.

While the maker hasn’t disclosed the amount of products it has collected from store shelves, it says it represents less than 1% of its hair care line.





In total, 32 hair spray products have been withdrawn from circulation in the US Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

“Although benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our analysis showed that the unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can,” said Procter & Gamble.

The withdrawal of products from circulation was notified to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which did not comment on the news.

When making the first announcement on Friday (17/12), the company’s shares fell 1.1%. But in Monday and Tuesday trading, the volume of losses was reversed.





Procter & Gamble recouped stock market losses Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Earlier this year, US drugstore chains recalled Johnson & Johnson’s sunscreen after the company said it had detected benzene in some samples.

Where is benzene found and what symptoms does it cause?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people can be exposed to benzene in everyday life:

– Outside air contains low levels of benzene from tobacco smoke, gas stations, vehicle exhaust and industrial emissions.

– Indoor air generally contains higher levels of benzene than outdoor air. Benzene in indoor air comes from products that contain benzene, such as glues, paints, furniture polishes and detergents.

– The air around hazardous waste dump sites or gas stations may contain higher levels of benzene than other areas.

– One of the main sources of exposure to benzene is tobacco smoke.

When a person is exposed for a prolonged period, benzene causes the body’s cells to lose their function.

“For example, it can cause the bone marrow not to produce enough red blood cells, which can lead to anemia. In addition, it can damage the immune system by altering levels of antibodies in the blood and causing the loss of white blood cells”, from according to the CDC.

The main effect of benzene from prolonged exposure is in the blood — so it can lead to leukemia, which is a type of cancer of the blood.

