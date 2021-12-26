USA Swimming Official Resigns to Protest Transgender Swimming | swimming

A 30-year-old USA Swimming official resigned in protest against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’s participation in college competitions. It happened earlier this month, when Cynthia Millen resigned before the US Paralympic Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. Lia Thomas would not participate in the event.

Lia Thomas, who represents the University of Pennsylvania, is 22 and competed for three years on the men’s swim team, before switching to the women’s team this year.

– I told my fellow officers that I can no longer participate in a sport that allows biological men to compete against women. Everything fair in swimming is being destroyed – wrote Cynthia in a letter to USA Swimming, as reported by the newspaper Washington Times.

The former officer said she still has nothing against Lia Thomas, but stressed that if the swimmer entered her deck, she would warn her coach that she cannot compete against men.

– This is a male body swimming against the female, and that male body can never change. This male body will always be a male body. – criticized.

According to National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rules, Lia Thomas is allowed to compete in women’s events once she has completed the required one-year course of testosterone suppression treatment.