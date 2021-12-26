Vidal no Galo and Corinthians competitor for Suárez

Christmas passed, and some soap operas from the ball market continue. After all, who will be the new Corinthians striker? Luis Suárez is one of the options, but the team from Alvinegro won competition.

Another star who has the chance to go to Brazilian football is the Chilean Arturo Vidal, from Inter Milan.

See the main news of the day on the ball market:

Contest for Suarez

Corinthians won competition in the race to hire forward Luis Suárez, from Atlético de Madrid. According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Inter Miami, the team of former English player David Beckham, is very attentive to the situation of the 34-year-old Uruguayan. Suárez has a contract with the colchonero team until June 30, 2022 and so far has not received any renewal proposal.

D-Day by Cavani

Barcelona must decide next Tuesday (28) whether to sign striker Edinson Cavani or not, according to Spanish newspaper Sport. According to the tabloid publication, the imminent signing of young Spaniard Ferrán Torres, who plays in attack, and the return of injury by strikers Martin Braithwaite and Ansu Fati are making the blue and maroon club rethink whether Cavani is a necessary signing in the next window of transfers.

Star at Atlético-MG

According to the Chilean version of As newspaper, Arturo Vidal, from Inter Milan, is in the crosshairs of Atlético-MG. The club from Minas Gerais wants to continue improving the squad for next season and monitors the Chilean midfielder, who has a contract with the Italians until June 2022.

Output List in PSG

PSG will have to sell €100m (about R$640m) in players by the end of the 2021-22 season to reduce the club’s deficit. The information is from the newspaper L’Équipe. The list of negotiables has Rafinha, Sergio Rico, Draxler, Icardi, among others.