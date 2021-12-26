Virginia Fonseca wins a millionaire Christmas gift from Zé Felipe; know what· TV news

Zé Felipe and Virginia Fonseca’s Christmas was celebrated with great luxury when it came to exchanging gifts. This Saturday (25), the influencer posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she appears opening all the treats she received from the family. One of them made her jaw drop: a millionaire ring with 14 pure diamonds, custom-made for her.

Before giving the object, the singer explained that he chose the souvenir so that it becomes a heirloom ring, one that is passed from generation to generation. The gift also has a yellow gold background, one of Virginia’s favorites, according to her.

“This gift I’m going to give you never ends. If you want to pass it on to Maria Alice, if Maria Alice wants to pass it on to her daughter, if the daughter wants to pass it on to her granddaughter… I hope you like it, baby” , explained Leonardo’s son. “Wow, love! You named it. I loved it so much,” she thanked her as she kissed her husband.

The jewelry was designed by Paulo Teixeira, a professional known for developing luxury products for several famous people such as Murilo Huff, Ivete Sangalo, Carlinhos Maia and Gusttavo Lima. He also sells models for costumes for soap operas and series.

REPRODUCTION/YOUTUBE

Virginia Fonseca shows off 14 diamond ring

Then Virginia opened another package, given by a friend, with a set of white lingerie. “I didn’t want to let you down, but I already have one,” she joked. The blonde also got a pair of sandals from her mother, bags, perfume, wallet and beauty products.

Check out Virginia Fonseca’s gift exchange below: