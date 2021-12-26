Virgínia Fonseca wins a millionaire treat from Zé Felipe and is shocked

Virginia Fonseca’s Christmas was anything but simple. That’s because the influencer got a surprise not at all basic from her husband, singer Zé Felipe.

This Saturday (12/25), the influencer released a video where she opens the treats she received this year. One of them, however, caught my attention: a ring with 14 pure diamonds and white gold, given by her husband.

3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (1) Virgínia Fonseca was born in Connecticut, USA, and is currently an influencer, youtuber and businesswoman in BrazilPlay/ Instagram ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) The 22-year-old girl is married to singer Zé Felipe, son of Leonardo, with whom she has little Maria Alice, the result of a little more than a year’s relationship with the musicianReproduction/Instagram ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) Virginia started working using the internet in 2016. Aged 17 at the time, the young woman discovered her vocation in front of the cameras when she moved to Portugal and started a YouTube channelReproduction/Instagram ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) In the 3rd video published on the platform, Virgínia saw the number of subscribers jump to 100,000 and took a liking to the social networkReproduction / Iude ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) Two years later, the influencer began working with Rezende, one of the biggest youtubers in Brazil and an internet entrepreneur. The two engaged in a relationship that lasted until early 2020reproduction ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) In April 2020, the blonde assumed a relationship with Zé Felipe and, since then, has become an internet phenomenonReproduction/Instagram ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) Despite the end of their relationship, Virgínia and Rezende continued to record videos together, as she had a contract with her ex’s company, and the atmosphere between the two seemed to be harmonious.reproduction ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) In early 2021, however, the influencer broke off her contract with Rezende and the two fought a legal battle. He asked for termination and she asked for labor rights. Eventually, Virginia lost the lawsuit and was ordered to pay damages to her ex-boyfriend.reproduction ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) Virginia currently earns millions a year from various social media campaigns. Leonardo’s daughter-in-law is even one of the most requested influencers by brandsReproduction/Instagram Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-is (11) The young woman, who is famous for sharing her personal life with her legion of followers, earned R$ 200,000 just with the series of videos about the arrival of her daughter Maria AliceReproduction/Instagram ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) Maria Alice, in turn, is only seven months old, but has already accumulated 6 million followers on the Instagram profile monitored by her mother and father Zé FelipeReproduction/Instagram 0

The jewelry was a way to celebrate the couple’s first Christmas with their daughter, Maria Alice. “This gift I’m going to give you never ends. If you want to pass it on to Maria Alice later on, if Maria Alice wants to pass it on to her daughter, if the daughter wants to pass it on to her granddaughter… I hope you like it, babe”, explained Leonardo’s son.

Upon opening the box, Virginia was stunned by the gift. “Wow, love! You named it. People of God,” said the influencer. “And it is with background [de ouro] yellow that I love… Love, I loved it!”, he completed.

Watch:

