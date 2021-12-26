Vitória Strada pays homage to Claudia Raia in bikini photos

Claudia Raia celebrated its 55th birthday last Thursday (23) and won a special honor from Vitoria Strada on Christmas Eve. Through Instagram, the actress published a sequence of clicks beside her friend. In the records, both appear in bikini, oozing beauty and good shape.

On the occasion, Claudia bet on a model with an animal print print. Strada, on the other hand, wore a yellow bikini, showing off her well-rounded belly and spectacular physique. In the post caption, the actress paid tribute to her professional colleague.

“Yesterday was the day of the muse of the muses. This wonderful woman who illuminates everything around her. Generous, great mom, talented in a thousand different ways and they all win our hearts. Conquered mine. Posting today to declare my affection and admiration, but Claudia Raia is celebrated every day. Happy new cycle!”, wrote Victoria.

In the post comments, famous fans and friends also left affectionate messages and praise for the actresses. “I love you,” he said. Enzo Celulari. “Two Muses”, declared Kefera. “Wonderful two”, commented one fan. “Too perfect,” pointed out one admirer. “Beautiful and talented,” said another one.

Claudia Raia and Vitória Strada exude beauty in bikini clicks (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

