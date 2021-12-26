Weverton talks about sacrificing vacation days for the Club World Cup

Weverton, goalkeeper for Palmeiras, has his eye on the Club World Cup and to win the title of the competition it will be necessary to make some sacrifices, and one of them would be giving up a few days of vacation for the team to prepare better and achieve a good performance in competition. The player participated in the program Altas Horas, on Rede Globo, where he commented on the matter.

“We are aware that perhaps the new format for the Worlds is much more difficult than it is today, so we are focused. It’s time to rest, to enjoy as well, we’ve been playing straight for two years, without rest, so it’s an important time”, said the player in his participation in Altas Horas, which aired yesterday (25).

The player spoke of the importance of preparing for the competition and evaluated the moment experienced by European football. “Of course, I’m already thinking about preparing myself well and having a good start to the year so that we can be at a good level, because Europe is at its best level. In a little while, we’ll have to take the opportunity to sacrifice a few days of vacation to get back well and not waste time thinking about the World Cup”, he added.

The goalkeeper has been in Verdão since 2018 and with the Alviverde Paulista team he has already won five important titles, namely: the Copa do Brasil 2020, Copa Libertadores da América 2020 and 2021, as well as the Campeonato Paulista 2020 and the Campeonato Brasileiro 2018. that Weverton was a key part of the cast during this period, being one of the protagonists of the Palestra.

The Club World Cup dispute will be held in the United Arab Emirates, between February 3rd and 12th, 2022. Palmeiras enters the field for the first time in the international competition on the 8th, at 1:30 pm, Brasília time, against Monterrey or Al Ahly, at Al Nahyan Stadium.