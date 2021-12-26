What changed at Crystal Palace with the arrival of John Textor, new investor in Botafogo? There! explain

Close to becoming an investor in Botafogo, the american John Text, 56, has been expanding his business into the world of football. In addition to the Rio club, the businessman is also one of the owners of the Crystal Palace, in England. In August, Textor agreed to buy 18% of the London institution and became one of the club’s partners, which also includes shareholders Josh Harris and David Blitzer, as well as president Steve Parish.

According to the English media, the amount paid for him was 87.5 million pounds (R$ 630 million, at the price at the time), a contribution greater than the R$ 410 million to buy SAF do Botafogo. One of John Textor’s promises was to invest in the renovation of Selhurst Park Stadium, the home of Crystal Palace. Inaugurated almost a century ago, in 1924, the stage has already undergone some works, but this time it will have an even bigger refurbishment.

The project, which was approved in 2018, provides for an increase in the stadium’s capacity from 25,000 to 34,000 spectators. The amount invested by John Textor, according to information from English portals, will be 82 million pounds (R$ 621 million, at current prices).

Another point in which the American businessman pledged to help is the payment of the Crystal Palace debt. The English club suffered a lot from the Covid-19 pandemic, had to take out loans and now has liabilities of around 84 million pounds (BRL 636 million).

As soon as he arrived, John Textor found Crystal Palace midway through the European summer transfer window as teams invest heavily in building the squad. And with the support of the businessman, the Eagles spent around 63 million pounds (R$ 445 million) on the acquisition of five athletes. In addition to them, three others arrived free of charge.

The investment made by the new owner of Botafogo in arriving at the Crystal Palace went beyond the signings. Textor helped fund part of the work on the team’s training center. The improvements had been underway since before his arrival, but were only finalized at the end of October. In all, since the beginning, 20 million pounds (R$ 154 million) have been invested by the club.

This news can also cheer up the Botafogo fan. The Rio de Janeiro club has works in progress at Espaço Lonier, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The site will be the new training center for the alvinegra team, which should receive investment from John Textor. For comparison purposes, work on the Crystal Palace CT has elevated the London team’s facilities to Premier League Category 1 assessment.

