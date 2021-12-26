what fans can expect from Rafael Navarro

Experiencing a process of reformulation in some sectors of its squad after winning the bi-championship of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras bet on young Rafael Navarro, only 21, to be one of the new faces of its attack. Botafogo’s highlight in winning the Serie B of the Brasileirão this season, the player arrives at Alviverde as a hope for goals and, more than that, a constructor in the offensive system.

In his second year as a professional in his career, Navarro ended up as the top scorer at Fogão with 16 goals. Although he is a center forward, the player has the characteristic of leaving the area and also helping to create the attack. Therefore, he achieved the mark of 10 assists in 2021. According to the Sofascore app, the striker directly participated in more than 40% of the goals scored by Glorioso in Serie B.

Rafael Navarro (21 years old) among the center forwards of @BrasileiraoB 2021: 1st in participation in goals (24)

1st in assists (9)

1st in great chances created (9)

1st in decisive passes (40)

1st in certain dribbles (30)

1st in won duels (222)

1st in trips (50)

3rd in goals (15) pic.twitter.com/GdyCCWtFAs ? SofaScore Brazil (@SofaScoreBR) December 16, 2021

In addition to acting as a reference in the offensive system, playing with his back to the opponent’s goal, Navarro has the facility to play open around the edges of the field — preferably on the left side because he is right-handed. This season, the new reinforcement of Verdão registered a rate of 49% accuracy in his submissions, when the ball reaches the opponent’s goal.

The dynamic profile of the player combined with the departure of Willian, Borja and the possible goodbye of Luiz Adriano were essential for the board of alviverde to bet on the revelation of Botafogo. The values ​​involved in the negotiation were not revealed, but Palmeiras won the competition from Fogão itself and from other Brazilian and foreign clubs to sign with the striker.

The contract is valid until the end of 2026 and Abel Ferreira’s technical committee plans to use it in the most varied functions of the attack, depending on the opponent, competition and the status of other parts of the squad. Another determining factor for Palmeiras to close the deal was the athlete’s resale potential, which has an easy entry into the European market.