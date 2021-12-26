What is the best way to collect points and travel?

There are many banking institutions that offer the benefit of collecting points to their customers. We analyzed the C6 Bank and Itaú Click credit cards, which offer several advantages through miles for travel.

Fintech C6 Bank has been gaining space for presenting several benefits, including zero annual fee for a Premium card. On the other hand, Itaú Click, from the traditional Brazilian bank, does not have an annuity, with discounts in several places.

C6 Bank x Itaú Click

We compare the main points of the two cards:

C6 Bank Itaú Click Annuity Zero Zero Points per R$ spent 0.05 point for every BRL 1.00 spent 3 points for every BRL 1.00 spent Points validity Undetermined 36 months Accumulate points in the debit and credit function Yea No general benefits Ease of rescue;

Redemption on products, services and tickets in the C6 Bank app;

Cash redemption;

Accumulation of points with each confirmation of payment for purchases. Vai Visa Program;

Discounts on Bike Itaú plans;

Discounts at cinemas and Itaucard partners;

Platinum Benefits.

On the C6 Bank Card, the points do not expire, which allows the customer to use them whenever they want, in addition to accumulating them not only in credit, but also in the debit function.

At Itaú Click, the highlight is the possibility of collecting more miles: there are 3 points for every R$1.00, while C6 Bank gives 0.05 points for every R$1.00 spent.

According to data released by the ABEMF (Brazilian Association of Companies in the Loyalty Market), the number of points/miles issued with customer purchases and transactions totaled 128.2 billion in the first half of 2021. This represents an increase of 12.9% in compared to the same period last year.

Credit cards go far beyond the functionality of paying in installments and offer several advantages to the consumer.

C6 and Itaú Click are cards with no annual fee and, in addition to miles/points that can be exchanged for products or services from partner companies, such as tickets and hotel reservations, they offer discounts on cultural activities such as cinema, theater and concerts.

How do credit card miles work?

Every time you use your credit card, you accumulate points to be redeemed for products or even airline tickets at no cost.

How do I earn miles on my credit card?

To earn miles on your card, some options are:

Salary portability;

Purchase with credit and debit card;

Register the cell phone or CPF as a Pix key.

How do I use my credit card miles?

You can use your credit card miles in travel programs, home products, discounts, services and even sell them.

