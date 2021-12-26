what to do in case of symptoms and how to treat (and prevent)

BBC – Coronavirus

Fever, runny nose, nasal congestion, muscle pain, headache…

In times of pandemic, covid-19 seems to be the first disease to come to mind in the face of this combination of symptoms, especially given a new variant — omicron.

Here, then, a new virus surreptitiously appears in Rio de Janeiro and ends up spreading at a fast pace, including to other Brazilian states.

It is the influenza A – H3N2 epidemic, the predominant strain in the most recent flu season in the northern hemisphere. It has been filling hospital emergencies in Brazil and generating a lot of concern.

It has also led thousands of people, many of whom have been vaccinated, to think they’ve contracted the coronavirus when, in fact, they have the flu.

BBC News Brasil interviewed infectious disease specialists to better understand the two diseases, both of which have a viral cause.

And there is a consensus among them: it is not possible to distinguish flu or covid-19 on the basis of symptoms alone; they are very similar.

In other words, it is necessary to take a test.

And the diagnosis is not necessarily done by exclusion.

Getty Images Influenza A – H3N2 spread throughout Brazil

What happens, however, is that, in practice, in Brazil, “most Basic Health Units have difficulty in confirming whether it is influenza due to lack of tests, but in the ideal world it is possible to confirm”, he says to BBC News Brasil Raquel Stucchi, infectologist at Unicamp (State University of Campinas).

“The symptoms of flu and covid are very similar, so it is not possible to make this diagnosis based on clinical symptoms alone; confirmatory tests are needed. This is possible through rapid laboratory tests, which will indicate whether it is covid or influenza,” he adds.

Rosana Richtmann, an infectious disease specialist at Instituto Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, agrees.

“The test is important, it can be a quick test. If you have an epidemiological link, like someone at home with a confirmed diagnosis, you don’t even need a test”, he says.

Eduardo Sprinz, head of the Infectious Diseases Service at the Hospital de Clinicas de Porto Alegre, professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and responsible for the study of the Oxford vaccine in RS, adds: “Both are causes of acute respiratory syndrome. In most cases of influenza, symptoms are more abrupt and when comparing the two, people with covid may present unusual alterations such as altered taste and smell and diarrhea”.

“The diagnosis of certainty, however, is obtained with specific molecular tests, but we need to remember that other viruses may also enter into the differential diagnosis, such as respiratory syncytial virus.”

In short: taking the test is essential to get the correct diagnosis.

“A person who has respiratory symptoms, sore throat, pain in the body, with or without fever, should seek face-to-face care to carry out the confirmatory exams. Depending on what is confirmed, guidance will be given regarding warning signs and in regarding the orientation of contacts (who should take the test or not) and the time spent in isolation”, explains Stucchi, from Unicamp.

But, having performed the test, for example, for covid, which can be done at a pharmacy or at a health center for free, is it necessary to go to the emergency room?

“You don’t need to go to the PS, as the hospitals are full. You should only go if you’re not feeling well,” says Richtmann.

In this regard, Marília Santini, an infectious disease specialist at the Evandro Chagas National Institute of Infectious Diseases (INI), of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), adds that “you should only seek medical assistance if you feel it is necessary – for example, if the person is breathing difficult, dehydrated, unable to feed or hydrate, as in any other health condition”.

Getty Images Prevention measures for flu and covid are similar

treatment and prevention

There are medications for both covid and flu that can alleviate the symptoms. In severe cases, antivirals can be used under medical advice.

But the main recommendations are: rest and hydration. And, of course, avoid contact with other people, due to the transmission.

According to Fiocruz, it is important to pay attention to signs of gravity, such as:

– Shortness of breath and difficulty breathing;

– Pain or pressure in the chest or stomach;

– Signs of dehydration, such as dizziness when standing or not urinating;

– Mental confusion.

And in children:

– Rapid breathing or difficulty breathing;

– Skin bluish (cyanosis) or grayish;

– There are no tears when crying (in babies);

– accentuated or persistent vomiting;

– The child does not wake up or does not show signs of interaction (becomes apathetic);

– Irritability;

– Fever with rash and persistent cough.

And how can we prevent ourselves?

The transmission of flu occurs much like covid.

Therefore, in both cases, immunization is extremely important to protect against the disease — even though some recent studies have shown that the current flu vaccine has low effectiveness against H3N2. There are also the following measures (also common to both):

– Keep a distance of 1.5 meters from other people;

– Wash your hands frequently (wash with soap and water or use 70% alcohol gel);

– Correct use of masks covering the mouth and nose;

– Adopt healthy habits, eat well and stay hydrated;

– Do not share personal utensils, such as towels, glasses, cutlery and pillows;

– Avoid going to closed places or places with many people.

