What was Saturnalia, a pagan Roman rite to which the true origin of the celebration of Christmas is attributed

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Saturnalia was a Roman holiday designed to welcome winter

The Roman Empire left as a legacy to the Western world, among many things, the principles of the legal system practiced in dozens of countries, the roots of languages ​​such as Spanish, French or Italian, and even the logic with which the Fire Departments operate who work in cities.

But perhaps there is an element of that legacy that is not so well known: the Christmas party.

In one of the main celebrations of Christianity, today marked by luminous trees, Santa Claus, mangers and family gatherings, it is difficult to see any traces of Roman culture.

Mainly because, for over five centuries, the Roman Empire was a people who believed in multiple deities.

But what is the connection between Christmas as we know it and Ancient Rome?

The answer to that question concerns a particular Roman celebration: Saturnalia, the rite with which winter was received in the Roman Empire.

“The choice of December 25 as the date of Jesus’ birth has nothing to do with the Bible; on the contrary, it was a very conscious and explicit choice to use the winter solstice to symbolize Christ’s role as the light of the world “, says Diarmaid MacCulloch, professor of church history at Oxford University, UK, to BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service.

“The festive and unruly customs of Saturnalia at the same time of year naturally migrated to Christian practice, as in the 4th century Christianity was becoming more prominent in Roman society. The new beliefs would be better accepted if they did not conflict with ancient non-Christian customs,” he added.

But when did this encounter between Roman rites and Christian celebrations take place and how did it reach our times?

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, During Saturnália, there was a kind of role reversal: men dressed as women and masters dressed as slaves

saturnalia

Saturnália was a festival held by the ancient Romans to celebrate what they called the “rebirth” of the year, to mark the winter solstice in the Julian calendar (prevalent in the Roman Empire and Europe for centuries) which, oddly enough, was celebrated on 25th of December.

However, the party began eight days earlier, on December 17, when the norms that ordinarily governed society were inverted: men dressed as women and masters dressed as servants.

But then began the similarities with Christmas that we know today: houses were decorated with foliage, candles were lit and… gifts were exchanged.

“This celebration was held in honor of the god Saturn (hence the name) and has always been characterized by a relaxed social order and a carnival atmosphere,” says historian Marguerite Johnson, from the University of Newcastle, Australia, in an interview with BBC News World.

Johnson emphasizes that the celebration in honor of Saturn in early winter had a meaning: Saturn was the main deity of the Romans.

“He was the god of weather, agriculture and supernatural things. As the days got shorter and the earth somehow symbolically died, it was necessary for the god of weather and food to be happy,” explains Johnson.

And as part of that tradition of pleasing deity and others, gifts were introduced.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Historians place the birth of Jesus in the months of March and April

“As part of the festivities, the Romans exchanged gifts: candles, woolen slippers, hats and even socks. And they did so between families, while slaves enjoyed their free time.”

But the historian recalls that, in addition to the Saturnalia festival, the Romans had another important celebration: the “birth of the undefeated or unconquered sun” (Natalis Solis Invicti), which was celebrated every December 25th, according to various documents of the times Romans.

“In the 4th century almanac, the Filocalus Calendar, there is mentioned an Invictus celebration on December 25, which is likely a reference to the ‘Undefeated Sun,'” says Johnson.

“And it is in this document that the first mention is made that December 25 is the birth of Jesus”, adds the historian.

December

The truth is that, at the end of the Roman era, Christmas was already part of the Roman calendar.

It was a gradual process, according to historians, which had to do with a hybridization or amalgamation of traditions.

By the middle of the first century, Christians had already arrived in Rome and had begun to shape the society of the empire.

“As Christianity became more ingrained in the Roman world and the old polytheistic religion was left behind, Christians adapted to these established rites and made them their own,” notes Johnson.

“It is very plausible that they chose this feast because of its relationship with rebirth, but this time with the rebirth of Christ, who was at the same time entrusted with the mission of redeeming them and leading them to eternal life”, he adds.

In the 4th century, everything started to be written: between 320 and 353, Pope Julius 1st fixed the solemnity of Christmas on December 25th, perhaps as a strategy to convert the Romans.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Pope Leo I was the one who confirmed in the 5th century the date of December 25th as a commemoration of the birth of Christ.

In the year 449, Pope Leo 1st established the date for the commemoration of the birth of Jesus as one of the main festivals of the Catholic Church and finally Emperor Justinian in 529 declared it an official holiday of the empire.

So, people began to assume that Jesus was born in December. However, the Italian historian Polidoro Virgilio in the 15th century began to notice the similarities between various pagan rites and the celebration of Christmas.

“Polidoro Virgilio pointed out the connection between the predominantly English tradition, ‘The Lord of Misrule’, which took place on Christmas Day, and the equivalent custom that took place during Saturnália. Both involved masters and servants or slaves exchanging roles for a day.” observes Johnson.

Since then, the exact date of Jesus’ birth, which some historians place in mid-March or early April, has been sought.

But the influence is so strong that we continue to celebrate with gifts, parties and family gatherings on December 25th.