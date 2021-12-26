What was Saturnalia, a pagan Roman rite to which the true origin of the celebration of Christmas is attributed

Saturnalia was a Roman holiday designed to welcome winter

The Roman Empire left as a legacy to the Western world, among many things, the principles of the legal system practiced in dozens of countries, the roots of languages ​​such as Spanish, French or Italian, and even the logic with which the Fire Departments operate who work in cities.

But perhaps there is an element of that legacy that is not so well known: the Christmas party.

In one of the main celebrations of Christianity, today marked by luminous trees, Santa Claus, mangers and family gatherings, it is difficult to see any traces of Roman culture.

Mainly because, for over five centuries, the Roman Empire was a people who believed in multiple deities.

