WhatsApp offers new function that allows deletion of sent messages

Attention, users of Whatsapp. One more feature is being launched by the country’s most used messaging app. Now, users who want to delete messages sent months ago can perform the operation.

The WABetaInfo portal informed that the Whatsapp increased timeout for message deletion, previously set to 1 hour and 8 minutes. The new feature can be of great value to users who have sent important data to a person who no longer suits them.

New message deletion function

The tool is still in the testing phase, and users who are having access to the Whatsapp reported that they managed to delete messages forwarded more than three months ago, something that was not feasible prior to the update.

However, for the feature to be implemented in the stable version of the messenger, it is necessary to go through the testing phase and correct any inconsistencies in the operation, as well as receive the evaluation by the users of the beta version.

Step by step how to delete messages on WhatsApp

Access the chat where you want to delete the message; Select the message to be deleted, which can be text, audio, video or photo; Then tap “Delete” on the menu that will appear on your screen; Two options will appear on the screen, “Erase for All” and “Erase for me” (where only you can’t see the sent message); Finally, select what you want to delete and confirm.

4 ways to read messages without anyone knowing

If you are a user of Whatsapp If you’re bothered by accessing the platform and making it visible through your online status, and you don’t want certain contacts to know about it, these tips are for you.

Although the features are not official of the Whatsapp, you can read and even respond to chats without anyone knowing. See how to follow:

THE Whatsapp usually notify the user that a message has been received via the phone’s notification bar. Through it, it is possible to read the content and even respond to it (if in a few words) without entering the platform, which does not activate the online status.

By turning on airplane mode, you can read and respond to conversations with ease. That’s because, the action also interrupts the internet connection, letting no one know you’re in the app. For messages to be sent, just turn off your phone’s airplane mode.

Android devices have a function similar to notifications, the widget. With it, incoming messages appear in a pop-up window, allowing messages to be replied to without having to open the Whatsapp.

First of all, it is worth mentioning that this feature does not prevent your online status from appearing when you are on the platform. However, it lets your contact not know if you read the message or not. To do this, simply access the “Account” tab in the settings and click on “Privacy” to disable the read confirmation.