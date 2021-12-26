who can request up to R$1,000?

Borrowing from banks has increased by 16% in this time of pandemic, as many people have lost their jobs. The Caixa Tem app, from Caixa Econômica Federal, made available a line of credit where it releases loans of a minimum of R$300 and a maximum of R$1,000. The amounts can be paid in up to 24 installments with interest of 3.99%.

The Central Bank claims that credits approved for families and companies increased by 1.5% in October 2021, compared to the same period last year. Thus, there is a 16% increase in the search for loans.

To prevent its system from becoming congested, Caixa Econômica Federal thought of a calendar so that people could contract credit. People born between January and October are already free to request this service. Born in November and December will be released from December 27th.

To apply for credit, you must update your registration in the Caixa Tem app. By doing this, your account will change from Digital Caixa Social Savings to Digital+ Savings.

Check step by step.

First, open the app and login to your account; go to “Update registration”; then send two-sided photo of an identity document; take a ‘selfie’ photo when requested; finally, check if the data is correct and click on “confirm”.

Remembering that your CPF cannot be negative.