Willingness and tactical discipline: how Alisson can help São Paulo

Last Friday (24), São Paulo announced the hiring of midfielder Alisson, who was at Grêmio until 2024. Playing in various attacking positions, he proved to be versatile and with good tactical discipline. THE THROW! shows how the new reinforcement can help the Morumbi club.

Alisson is looking to get back on track in his career. Last season, the player played in 41 matches, and was not substituted in only eight of them. In addition, he scored four goals and gave three assists. In fact, 2021 was the year with the fewest matches for Alisson in Grêmio.

In 2020, he played 46 duels, with three goals scored. As early as 2019, that number was 45 matches. The year he played the most was curiously his best year at Grêmio, in 2018. That season, Alisson played in 53 matches and scored nine goals and seven assists.

Alisson usually works in the lane on the sides of the field, both left and right. At Grêmio, his main characteristic was his defensive recomposition, as well as a good pass. However, he is not a player known for his speed, something requested by Rogério Ceni in interviews in which he addressed needy positions in the squad.

In São Paulo, Alisson will need to recover his good football. In April of that year, he suffered an injury to the ligament of his right ankle, in a South American match, and from April to July he spent treating the medical problem. This injury hampered a streak in the season and made his performance below expectations.

With Grêmio fighting against the fall to Serie B, which ended up being confirmed, Alisson played his last game for the club on November 26, in the defeat by Bahia, 3-1. Since then, he has been on the bench against São Paulo, Corinthians and Atlético-MG