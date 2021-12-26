Willow Tea: Natural Home Remedy to Treat Various Health Problems; learn about the benefits and learn how to do it at home

Discover today, December 25th, the benefits of willow tea for your body. You will find that this infusion is powerful and can help treat many ailments. Also, we will teach you the correct way to make this drink. So, check out all the tips here at Casa & Agro at Tecno Notícias.

THE willow tea, also known as white willow, it has important properties such as: sweating, antipyretic, analgesic and antirheumatic action. In this way, it helps to fight fever, headache, rheumatism, arthritis, among others.

Learn more benefits of willow tea

In addition to the benefits already mentioned, there are other advantages to consuming this infusion, especially for women. Check out:

women’s health

Its analgesic properties are able to relieve menstrual cramps. In addition, it helps to minimize the common bad mood during this period.

skin health

The antioxidants present in this plant help fight premature aging. It also treats skin inflammation caused by insect bites.

Learn how to make willow tea

You can easily find this plant in natural food stores. Acetylsalicylic acid is one of the main medicines made from the isolation of a substance from white willow. However, unlike the synthetic, it does not harm the gastrointestinal tract. See how to infuse:

First, put the water in a pot and bring to the fire. Add the husks of the white willow and wait to bring to a boil. Watch to see when it starts to boil. Afterwards, leave the contents on the fire for another 10 minutes and turn off. Then cover and let cool. Drink then.

contraindications

Willow tea should be consumed in moderation, as its excess can cause side effects such as bleeding, for example. Also, pregnant women and people who are allergic to aspirin should not consume it, as well as those who have some gastrointestinal sensitivity.

Finally, now that you know how to prepare the willow tea and know its properties. Whenever you have a fever, pain or inflammation, you already know what to drink. However, pay attention to restrictions and do not consume too much. For the rest, just enjoy the benefits it can provide.

