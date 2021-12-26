With 5G coming, Anatel releases list of compatible devices – Education and Technology

education and technology

The recommendation is to check the device manual or contact the operator in case of doubt.

By Adriel Mattos | 12/25/2021 16:13

Redmi Note 10 5G, from Xiaomi. (Photo: Renata Baptista/Tilt)

The 5G internet should reach Campo Grande and the biggest cities in Brazil by the end of the first half of 2022. Despite being a new technology in the country, there are already compatible smartphones on the market.

Therefore, Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) released the list of approved devices. In total there are 45 cell phones.

In a statement, the agency informed that the customer can confirm whether the device is ready to access the network by checking if there is an approval seal located in the manual. Another option is to consult the operator.

“Certification and homologation guarantee the consumer the acquisition and use of telecommunications products that respect quality and safety standards, in addition to meeting the technical functionalities regulated by Anatel”, says the note.

See the list of compatible devices:

apple

iPhone 12;

iPhone 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max;

iPhone 13;

iPhone 13 Mini, Pro and Pro Max;

Samsung

Galaxy A32 5G;

Galaxy A52 5G;

Galaxy A52s 5G;

Galaxy M52;

Galaxy Note 20 5G;

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G;

Galaxy S21;

Galaxy S21 FE;

Galaxy S21 Ultra;

Galaxy S21+;

Galaxy Z Flip 3;

Galaxy Z Fold 2;

Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Xiaomi

Mi 10T;

Mi 10T Pro;

Mi 11;

Well F3;

Well M3 Pro;

Redmi Note 10 5G;

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Motorola

Moto G 5G;

Moto G 5G Plus;

Moto G100;

Moto G200;

Moto G50 5G;

Moto G71;

Motorola Edge;

Motorola Edge 20;

Motorola Edge 20 Lite;

Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

Nokia

asus

ROG Phone 3;

ROG Phone 5;

ROG Phone 5s;

Zenfone 7;

Zenfone 8;

Zenfone 8 Flip.

realme