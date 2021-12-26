With a new presenter, Globo defines the duration of the BBB 22

According to what we learned, BBB 22 is scheduled to debut on January 17th. The last episode of TV Globo’s confinement program will be aired on April 21, 2022. With an extra edition shown on the 23rd of the same month. Thus, the leading broadcaster’s highest-grossing reality show will be on air for 95 days.

In 2022, the leader’s party will gain an extra spice: before the celebration, participants will be able to buy additional items with their stakes to boost the celebration even more. And the public can also be calm because the humor continues with guaranteed space at the BBB, with a table that will give a very fun summary of what happened during the week.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Dani Calabresa at BBB

Who to contact the CAT BBB next year you will find, on the other side, a female voice. Dani Calabresa debuts in the next edition with the delicious mission to interact with the public and ensure new perspectives, a bit of debauchery and good laughs about the main events of the game.

Dani Calabresa backstage at TV Globo (Courtesy/Globo)

“I’m really excited to take the CAT BBB because I already watch the BBB and keep talking to my friends on the phone. Now I’m going to do the same thing, only earning a salary (laughs). I’m a BBB fan! I get involved and I get attached to the participants! I want to do everything for the audience to have fun with me, first I just need to understand whether or not I lose spikes…”, concludes Rafael Portugal’s replacement in global traction.

Globo will keep the award for the three finalists of its confinement reality:

*1st place: R$ 1.5 million + a zero km car

*2nd place: BRL 150 thousand

*3rd place: BRL 50 thousand