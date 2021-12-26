With less vaccination, the country sees a risk of flu and other illnesses

The country is likely to face in 2022 disease outbreaks — such as the flu that is already plaguing Brazilian states — due to lower vaccination coverage resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, when demand for other immunizing agents fell, and the relaxation of restrictions against the covid-19, according to health experts.

In addition to influenza, infectologists see the possibility of new outbreaks of diseases such as measles, diphtheria and chickenpox. With greater incidence in the summer and transmitted by the mosquito Aedes Aegypti, dengue, zika and chikungunya are also a concern — in addition to overloading hospitals, these diseases cause symptoms that can be confused with those of covid, making diagnosis difficult.

Influenza

The metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro is facing an epidemic of type A influenza. There are more than 23 thousand cases of influenza registered on the eve of summer in the capital —atypical time for the disease, which usually manifests itself in winter— and which overload the network of health in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The lower rate of vaccination against influenza, the relaxation of restrictive measures and the identification of the circulation of a new strain (H3N2 Darwin) contributed to the unrestrained transmission of the virus, which has already reached São Paulo and Bahia and leaves the other states on alert for the disease.

Five deaths from H3N2 were registered in the year in the city of Rio — three of the victims were not vaccinated against influenza. In São Paulo, there were 19 admissions in the week ending on the 14th, against 12 cases from March to June last year. In Bahia, two deaths related to the virus were confirmed, which has also reached Rondônia and Espírito Santo.

Specialists say they believe that the virus has arrived in the capital of Rio de Janeiro “imported” from the northern hemisphere, but the Darwin version was first identified in Australia.

Ana Frota, an infectious disease physician at the Pediatric Institute of UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), says that an influenza outbreak was already expected in 2022 due to the low vaccination coverage registered against the flu since last year.

She assesses that transmission was anticipated and that, despite the current immunizing offered not concentrating the Darwin type, the vaccine is very important to prevent symptoms.

“Really the strain [H3N2 Darwin] it is not concentrated on the vaccine applied this year, but we know that there is a cross-reaction and that is why vaccination is very important. The strain that circulates is expected to be included next year,” he explained.

Measles

Doctors also fear the possibility of outbreaks of infections such as measles, chickenpox and other diseases for which there are already immunization agents at health centers.

The concern occurs for the same reason as influenza: the reduction in vaccine coverage during the coronavirus pandemic, when demand for these vaccines was lower, and the relaxation of restrictive measures against covid-19.

Eradicated in Brazil in 2016, measles was again registered in the country in 2018, when it reached more than 10 thousand people. In 2020 and this year, during the covid-19 pandemic, the number of cases was lower —8,448 and 628, respectively, and is explained by the low exposure of children, use of masks, hand hygiene and social distance.

Professor André Ricardo Araújo da Silva, from the Faculty of Medicine and Infectology at the UFF (Fluminense Federal University), reinforces that the vaccination books must be updated as soon as possible by the families.

Actions need to be taken now. We have seen children with delayed consecrated vaccines and this is very bad because it causes vulnerability. This return to health centers should happen yesterday. Many people stopped vaccinating because of the pandemic. Now it is necessary to do as much as possible.

André Ricardo Araújo da Silva, from the Faculty of Medicine and Infectology, UFF

Professor Guilherme Werneck, from the Hesio Cordeiro Institute of Social Medicine at UERJ (State University of Rio de Janeiro), reinforces that the concern now is with the low vaccination coverage that puts the control of various diseases in the country at risk.

“It is possible that other ailments will show up with force. These diseases prevented by vaccination, such as measles, diphtheria, tetanus (…) have already been lowering vaccination coverage even before the pandemic. The goal of the PNI (National Immunization Plan) is 95 % of the target audience vaccinated, but with social isolation, who would leave the house and take a child to a health center and expose themselves?”.

Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya are also a concern

With greater incidence in the summer and transmitted by the aedes aegypti, dengue, Zika and chikungunya also worry specialists. According to them, these diseases can further burden health facilities that have become crowded due to influenza.

After the calls went off, the state government and the city of Rio set up screening tents to speed up diagnoses.

To avoid a new overload of the system, pediatric infectious disease Cristiana Meirelles highlights the importance of disease prevention.

“The good thing is that dengue, zika and chikungunya have the same transmission mechanism as the mosquito, so care is taken with the care of breeding sites. In the case of measles and flu, the main culprit is low vaccination coverage, as well as vaccine control is also important for covid-19.”

Similar symptoms can make diagnoses difficult

Fever, body ache, headache and malaise are common symptoms of flu, covid-19 and HIV-borne illnesses. aedes aegypti.

Cristiana Meirelles draws attention to the similarity between the initial symptoms of infections, which can delay diagnosis and treatment.

“Many times we are not able to make the distinction quickly, unless we have a very specific respiratory symptom, and it raises doubts whether it is covid-19, flu or dengue. It is complicated to diagnose a face and everyone can evolve in a way severe especially in risk groups.”

The infectologist reminds that, in the case of covid-19 and influenza, hospitals do not offer tests for detection in all patients with symptoms and that, unlike the coronavirus, children are the most affected by influenza and measles.

Epidemiological Bulletins

According to the latest epidemiological bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, dengue presented a reduction of 45.7% in the number of cases this year compared to 2020. There were 508,000 cases registered until December 4th.

There was also a reduction in the number of Zika cases—as of November 13, there were 6,020 records, a 15.4% reduction.

The decrease in cases can be explained by the fact that people spent more time indoors during the covid-19 pandemic.

The only disease that showed an increase in the number of cases this year was chikungunya. There were 93.4 thousand probable records — an increase of 31.3% compared to 2020. The Northeast had the highest incidence.