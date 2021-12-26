With no Christmas “curse”, Curry leads Warriors victory in Phoenix

Posted on Dec 25, 2021 at 9:39 PM
Stephen Curry, finally, disenchanted in the Christmas round and led the Warriors to an all-important victory in Phoenix. The seasoned point guard had his first major performance over the holiday after scoring 33 points in the clash between the leaders of the West. Furthermore, with the triumph, the San Francisco team – even lacking Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins – once again surpassed the Suns and assumed the leadership of the conference.
Two other games also marked the start of the NBA Christmas round. The Milwaukee Bucks had the return of Giannis Antetokoummpo and with that he scored an incredible comeback against the Boston Celtics. Furthermore, in New York, the Knicks had a sovereign performance and dominated an Atlanta Hawks deprived of the star Trae Young. So, check out everything that’s happened so far:
(27-6) Golden State Warriors 116 X 107 Phoenix Suns (26-6)
Highlights
Golden State
Stephen Curry: 33 points and six assists
Otto Porter: 19 points and six rebounds
Gary Payton: 14 points and nine rebounds
Jonathan Kuminga: 12 points
phoenix
Chris Paul: 21 points, six rebounds and eight assists
Deandre Ayton: 18 points and seven rebounds
Mikal Bridges: 17 points and six rebounds
Devin Booker: 13 points (5-19 FG)
(15-17) Atlanta Hawks 87 X 101 New York Knicks (15-18)
Highlights
Atlanta
John Collins: 20 points and eight rebounds
Delon Wright: 20 points and three steals
Skylar Mays: 11 points
Cam Reddish: ten points (4-15 FG) and six rebounds
new York
Julius Randle: 25 points and 12 rebounds
Evan Fournier: 15 points and five rebounds
Quentin Grimes: 15 points
Obi Toppin: 13 points in 14 minutes
Kemba Walker: ten points, ten rebounds and 12 assists
(16-17) Boston Celtics 113 X 117 Milwaukee Bucks (22-13)
Highlights
Boston
Jayson Tatum: 25 points and nine rebounds
Jaylen Brown: 25 points
Marcus Smart: 19 points and seven assists
Payton Pritchard: 16 points, five rebounds and five assists
Robert Williams III: 11 points and 14 rebounds
Milwaukee
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists
Khris Middleton: 17 points and seven assists
Jrue Holiday: 17 points, five rebounds and three steals
Bobby Portis: 16 points and ten rebounds
