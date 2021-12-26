With no Christmas “curse”, Curry leads Warriors victory in Phoenix

Stephen Curry, finally, disenchanted in the Christmas round and led the Warriors to an all-important victory in Phoenix. The seasoned point guard had his first major performance over the holiday after scoring 33 points in the clash between the leaders of the West. Furthermore, with the triumph, the San Francisco team – even lacking Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins – once again surpassed the Suns and assumed the leadership of the conference.

Two other games also marked the start of the NBA Christmas round. The Milwaukee Bucks had the return of Giannis Antetokoummpo and with that he scored an incredible comeback against the Boston Celtics. Furthermore, in New York, the Knicks had a sovereign performance and dominated an Atlanta Hawks deprived of the star Trae Young. So, check out everything that’s happened so far:

(27-6) Golden State Warriors 116 X 107 Phoenix Suns (26-6)

Highlights

Golden State

Stephen Curry: 33 points and six assists

Otto Porter: 19 points and six rebounds

Gary Payton: 14 points and nine rebounds

Jonathan Kuminga: 12 points

phoenix

Chris Paul: 21 points, six rebounds and eight assists

Deandre Ayton: 18 points and seven rebounds

Mikal Bridges: 17 points and six rebounds

Devin Booker: 13 points (5-19 FG)

(15-17) Atlanta Hawks 87 X 101 New York Knicks (15-18)

Highlights

Atlanta

John Collins: 20 points and eight rebounds

Delon Wright: 20 points and three steals

Skylar Mays: 11 points

Cam Reddish: ten points (4-15 FG) and six rebounds

new York

Julius Randle: 25 points and 12 rebounds

Evan Fournier: 15 points and five rebounds

Quentin Grimes: 15 points

Obi Toppin: 13 points in 14 minutes

Kemba Walker: ten points, ten rebounds and 12 assists

(16-17) Boston Celtics 113 X 117 Milwaukee Bucks (22-13)

Highlights

Boston

Jayson Tatum: 25 points and nine rebounds

Jaylen Brown: 25 points

Marcus Smart: 19 points and seven assists

Payton Pritchard: 16 points, five rebounds and five assists

Robert Williams III: 11 points and 14 rebounds

Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists

Khris Middleton: 17 points and seven assists

Jrue Holiday: 17 points, five rebounds and three steals

Bobby Portis: 16 points and ten rebounds

