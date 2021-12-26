With SAF approved, Coritiba looks to the next steps to become a club-company; see panorama | coritiba

Coritiba partners approved the transition of the management model to the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) on Thursday. And the question that remains for the fans is: what now?

The associate was convinced by the board and 95.47% of them voted positively for the change. With the approval, Coxa intends to use three strands in the future: debt treatment and settlement, excellent management structure and corporate governance.

At an early stage, in the first semester, the direction will create, constitute and organize the model adopted for the thigh-white SAF, together with the Deliberative Council. So far, the club has not detailed what will be the path to this statute.

The expectation is to leave a structure ready to facilitate investor interest. The club will also assess the progress of other clubs, which have situations more forwarded – cases of América-MG, Cruzeiro and Botafogo.

Rival Athletico, for example, foresees the creation of CAP SAF with one share owned by Class A and 100% of Class B shares. , such as changing the city, colors, symbols, among others. Class B shares would be split 50% between Hurricane and 50% among investors.

The club, for reasons of transparency to the market, needs to frame and detail all its debt. According to the 2020 financial statement, the debt is R$ 276 million. The next one, already under the management of Juarez Moraes e Silva, has to be published by April 2022.

Then, the idea is to seek, attract and negotiate with potential investors from the second half of the year. Internally, Management doesn’t believe in getting an investor before 2023. A new direction takes over the club from 2024, in case there is no reelection of the current one.

It’s not a solution, it’s a path. To be successful, it needs to be excellent in this and in the continuity of management. We have no investor or speculated — Juarez Moraes e Silva, president, to TV Coxa

Currently, most football teams are characterized as non-profit entities. Now, Sociedade Anônima do Futebol will enable the transition to the club-company model.

With a possible S/A, Coxa can seek national and international investment funds, launch shares on stock exchanges, among others, to increase its income.

