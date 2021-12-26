Without data from 7 states, Brazil registers 32 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 32 deaths caused by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data reported by the National Council of Health Secretaries) in the early afternoon of this Saturday (25). Altogether, the country accounts for 618,424 deaths related to the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to Conass, this Saturday’s balance was made without data from seven states, which did not send their information in time. They are: Bahia, Distrito Federal, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul and Tocantins.

Regarding the number of new cases, Brazil registered 3,889 coronavirus infections in 24 hours. In all, 22,234,626 infections have been recorded in the country.

Also on Saturday, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil recorded 2,625 deaths of people aged up to 19 years since the confirmation of the first case of the disease in the country until December 6th. This equates to an average of four deaths per day.

Because of these numbers, the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics released a manifesto calling for urgent immunization of people aged between 5 and 11 years, which has already been approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on the last 16th.

The theme has been a source of controversy in the government. On Thursday (23), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, informed that the immunization of children will only occur if the parents present a medical prescription and an “informed consent form”.

On Friday (24), Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined that the federal government explain within five days the requirement of this prescription for vaccination.