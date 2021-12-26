Without Silvio live, SBT’s audience falls on Sunday night

Silvio Santos may have all the faults in the world and be criticized for anything, but the immense power that his presence and charisma have not only in the SBT company, but in its ibope and in Brazilian TV as a whole is undeniable.

With no unpublished editions of “Programa Silvio Santos”, Sunday nights on SBT collapsed on the ibope between 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm.

The station will end 2021 with a national average (PNT) of 7 points and 11.8% share (share in the universe of connected TVs).

The data, calculated by measuring Kantar Media, were obtained through the column from third parties. Each point on the PNT (National Television Panel) is equivalent to approximately 268,000 households.

Ibope collapse

Years ago, with Silvio at full steam, the average in this range was 12 points and 20% “share” (one in every 5 TVs in the country tuning the “boss” and coworkers.

Last year, with the pandemic, Silvio only had unpublished programs shown until around April. The Sunday ibope has already felt the “knock” that its absence on the air causes: 9 points on average and 14.5% of “share”.

Sunday nights at SBT, in addition to being commercially valuable, have historically always been a time when SBT had the isolated deputy leadership.

Today this post is with RecordTV, which scores a comfortable 8.4 points (annual average) and 14.1% of “share with “Sunday Spectacular”.

In 2001, for example (first year of this century), Silvio scored 21 points in the band and a 33.1% share.

Compared to that year, SBT will end 2021 with an audience almost 70% lower.

Even so, it is possible to see the importance of Silvio on the air at the age of 91: even with reruns and more reruns, he is still seen by 12 out of every 100 TV sets on. It is still a phenomenon.

Well, actually two phenomena: maybe he can apply to be in the Guinness Book as the oldest TV presenter in the world.

