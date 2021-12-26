Woman is tied to pole together with friend and beaten for hours – 180 degrees

A man and a woman were tied to a power pole and beaten on November 25 in India. The violence took place in Mysuru district in Karnataka and was filmed by locals. The one-minute video went viral on the internet and shocked everyone for its aggressiveness and apathy of passersby with what happened. The information is from the BHAZ.

The attack came after the woman’s 30-year-old brother and ex-husband discovered that she had invited a 24-year-old man from the neighboring village for tea. The pair broke into the woman’s house and dragged the two out, tying them to the post and starting the aggression.

It took several hours of violence. In the video, you can see locals surrounding the pair, but no one intervenes. Some even help with aggression. The incident only came to an end when the village chiefs learned of what had happened and went to calm the situation. They held a meeting the next day to discuss the event.

Police opened an investigation and arrested the ex-husband. “We registered a case and our investigation is ongoing,” said a Kowlande police officer.

According to Indian Today, police in Kowlande said the woman has three children from the man’s marriage but has been estranged for five years. After the breakup, she moved in with her parents. The young woman worked as a factory worker and became friends with the man from the neighboring village.