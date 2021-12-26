‘Woman of your life’ · TV News

Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will decide to go after Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and will declare himself in The More Life, The Better!. The pole dancer will wear a very sexy look to go after the surgeon at his house. “I’m the woman of your life”, the young woman will shoot in the Globo telenovela.

The rebel and the doctor live between slaps and kisses in the serial, but the rich man is in love with Rose (Bárbara Colen) and does everything to overcome the crisis in his marriage. But the fake flight attendant will not give up on her feelings for the pampered that easily and will even ignore Paula’s (Giovanna Antonelli) advice to forget about it.

At the this Saturday’s chapter (25) , Juca’s daughter (Fabio Herford) will be at a business meeting at Marcelo’s (Bruno Cabrerizo) house and will find out about the charity auction at the Monteiro Bragança mansion. The espevitada, then, will offer to accompany the executive at the event.

“If you want to go, you’ll have to get better,” says Carmem’s ally (Julia Lemmertz). Without ceremony, the girl will open Marcelo’s wardrobe and borrow a tie. “The Doctor of the Galaxy is going to be scared. Well done! Whoever ordered Pink to be provoked”, she will release.

Afterwards, Guilherme will be startled when he comes face to face with the dancer in the mansion. “What are you doing here at my house?”, the cardiologist will ask, not understanding anything.

“To tell you the real thing!”, says Flávia, who will ask to be alone with the handsome one. “I’m here to tell you that the woman in your life is me!”, will declare the character of Valentina Herszage.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#86 – Barbara Ends the Year Unmasked in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.