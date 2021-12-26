Xbox Game Pass fans already have two games announced for January 2022

The current year has been an exceptional one for Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Critically acclaimed older titles were added to the Xbox Game Pass regularly throughout 2021, along with an endless stream of first-day releases, including some of the most popular games of the year. Day one games like Psychonauts 2, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite have made the Xbox Game Pass a must-have for any Xbox console owner, and it looks like 2022 will also be a big year for the service.

Because of the way Microsoft confirms new Xbox Game Pass releases, fans don’t have the full scope of what the next year has in store. We know STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will be an Xbox Game Pass game and it’s highly likely that the award-winning Deathloop will make it to Xbox Game Pass sometime next year as well. It may be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for now, but Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda means Deathloop will almost certainly jump to Xbox and debut on the Game Pass in 2022, though official plans haven’t been confirmed at the time of this book. it was written.

Games like Deathloop and STALKER 2 will arrive a little later in 2022, but Xbox Game Pass subscribers also have plenty to look forward to in the more immediate future. Microsoft hasn’t revealed all the games yet which will be released on the Xbox Game Pass in January 2022, so while fans will have to wait for more information on this topic, there’s still plenty to look forward to.

Below, check out the first two games already confirmed for January 2022:

The Anacrusis – January 13

– January 13 Windjammers 2 – January 20th

On January 13, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have another game day ahead of them: The Anacrusis. A Left 4 Dead-style game, The Anacrusis is set in a spaceship with a 70s aesthetic, where up to four players can work together to fight waves of deadly alien enemies. The Xbox Game Pass launch is technically early access, but it should still give co-op fans plenty to do and is definitely one for Left 4 Dead enthusiasts.

And on January 20, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to the release of Windjammers 2 . The original Windjammers was released in 1994, but has had a resurgence in popularity in recent years. The long-awaited sequel Windjammers 2 will feature gameplay similar to its predecessor, offering players an arcade experience where they need to throw a Frisbee into their opponent’s goal. Windjammers 2 will offer a variety of new gameplay features to better appeal to modern gamers, such as online gaming support, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers can check it out at no additional cost beyond their regular subscription fee.

Keep in mind that these two games are just an appetizer and that Microsoft will certainly announce some waves of new games, but at least you already have in mind that you can count on these two. pay attention to the Windows Club to find out what the next Xbox Game Pass games will be.