Xiaomi 12: Company CEO confirms rumors and reveals new details about camera suite

Scheduled to be made official next Tuesday, 28, Xiaomi 12 had practically all the details about its technical file and design anticipated by rumors that try to predict what will be the news in the future flagship of brand. Last Wednesday (22), Lei Jun, the Chinese manufacturer’s chief executive, posted on his Weibo profile — an Asian social network similar to Twitter — some taunts about the brand’s next flagship, suggesting that Xiaomi will have ” the fastest camera in the series with big improvements”.





24 Dec



23 Dec

As a poster released by Xiaomi’s CEO reveals, the next top of the line will be equipped with a 50 MP main camera that uses the IMX776 sensor, a component that the executive says has “several positive reviews” and will be integrated into the standard model of the next one. flagship of the company. The Pro variant, in turn, will feature the IMX707, being the world’s first smartphone launched with this sensor, which is Sony’s bet for the mobile photography segment.

The next generation must have important advances in terms of capturing images at night, an advance that must be carried out by aligning technical specifications with efficient post-processing, a feature that should be one of the smartphone’s differentials compared to competitors. In addition to the statements, Lei Jun also revealed a brief preview of the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s photography power, showing a comparison between its model and a generic one. In the images you can see that the Pro version exhibits a more efficient background blur and improved contrast.

