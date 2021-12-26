‘You are under arrest’ · TV News

After accidentally killing Nino (Raffaele Casuccio) in In Times of the Emperor, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will be haunted by the journalist’s ghost. The deputy of the six o’clock soap opera will have a “premonition” while he sleeps and will see Caxias (Jackson Antunes) arresting him for the crimes described in the deceased’s book.

In the nightmare, the police will invade your room until you are immobilized on the bed. Dolores’ husband (Daphne Bozaski) will be scared until he finds a manuscript in his rival’s hands.

“You are under arrest! Nino Sorrento’s book has been found! You traitor to the country, murderer!”, will shout Caxias. “No! I’m innocent!” the villain will shout. Desperate, he will begin to struggle to escape the clutches of the officer and wake up shakily. The scenes are slated to air on January 4th. .

undercover journalist

Nino will become Tonico’s nightmare after he dies. The journalist, who until then was one of his great allies, will be caught receiving money to get his book published. In the work, he intended to recount all the rottenness of the character of Alexandre Nero.

Tonico will discover everything and will confront Nino at the Newsroom. Alone, they will engage in a clash, until the reporter falls and hits his head. “Oxe! Get up, you bastard! Nino? He’s dead”, will shoot the villain.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

