Zé Felipe surprises Virgínia Fonseca with a millionaire Christmas present: ”I loved it a lot”

The singer Joe Felipe (23) decided to surprise his wife, the influencer Virginia Fonseca (22) with a very basic gift this Christmas.

Passionate about the gift, the influencer herself who showed in detail the piece she received to commemorate the first date after her daughter’s birth, Maria Alice, 7 months.

Without leaving the Christmas spirit aside, the singer’s son Leonardo (58) gave his beloved a yellow gold ring with 14 diamonds.

“This gift I’m going to give you never ends. If you want to pass it on to Maria Alice, if Maria Alice wants to pass it on to her daughter, if the daughter wants to pass it on to her granddaughter… I hope you like it, baby”, he said before giving it to her.

“Wow, love! You named it. I loved it so much”, she said as she took the piece that was designed by Paulo Teixeira, a professional known for developing luxurious products for many famous people such as singers Murilo Huff (26) and Gusttavo Lima (32).

This morning, Virgínia Fonseca celebrated the first Christmas of her daughter, Maria Alice, with a special click alongside her husband, Zé Felipe.

