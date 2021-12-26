Zilu Camargo appears unrecognizable at Christmas with a splendid look: “Renovation”

On social media, Zilu Camargo showed the dress she chose for the date with a lot of transparency and luxury; Look

the businesswoman Zilu Camargo this Saturday (25) enchanted followers by showing the resplendent look he chose for Christmas away from his family in the United States. She spent the date with her boyfriend and friends.

In a red dress full of sheer and many layers, she posed stunning for the delight of fans. The photo was taken in Boston, a popular city in North America.

In the publication caption, the ex de Zeze di Camargo left a message of hope.

“It’s Christmas! A time of renewal, rebirth, peace in the soul and faith in the walk. I wish the baby Jesus to be a constant dwelling in our hearts, in the hope that we are Christmas every day! Merry Christmas, my loves”, she declared.

Recently, the businesswoman shocked fans by flaunting on Monday afternoon (20), on her social networks, the luxurious decoration she prepared for the arrival of Christmas.

Powerful, she did not save and showed her beautiful Christmas tree loaded with many decorations. Also, the exchange of gifts promises. When posing next to the beautiful scenery, it is possible to see the surroundings filled with lots of pampering. “We arrived at Christmas week! And my wish is for the Christmas spirit to warm our hearts in the hope that it will be Christmas all year long! Happy and blessed week, my loves!”she said eagerly.

Look: