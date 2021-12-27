2022 Salary Guide lists 14 professions you should keep an eye on

The 2022 Salary Guide is a source for both those looking for a replacement and for those looking to change their careers. The listing is a thermometer where professionals can prioritize their efforts in qualification (photo: qimono/Pixabay)

The job market has been transforming with great strides and for some years now. With the pandemic, this process was maximized. Given this scenario, Robert Half mapped in its Salary Guide 2022 , the main careers of the future, which are already a trend for the present, in the areas of engineering, HR, technology and sales and marketing.

“Digital transformation has been a market maxim over the past two years and industries have generally embraced innovation and development processes. As a result, all future-oriented professions absorb the impact of technology on labor relations and demand maturity in data analysis, ease in operating systems and a greater understanding of the available digital tools”, highlights Leonardo Berto, operations manager at Robert Half on ABC and Baixada Santista.

engineering

Drone pilot: responsible for controlling the machine for the production of aerial images and photos, inspections of structures, agricultural monitoring, public safety, etc. Georeferencing engineer: responsible for mapping rural properties, defining their area and geographic position, which includes the creation of contour lines, local diagnoses and the development of reports. Data Engineer: responsible for managing, optimizing and monitoring the capture, storage and distribution of data across the company. Innovation Engineer: responsible for creating new solutions for products or processes, complex or simple, to gain productivity.

Human Resources



People analytics: responsible for the process of collecting, analyzing and generating insights based on data for managing people in companies. Change management: Its function is to monitor the process of planning and implementing changes in the company, ensuring that they are implemented and lasting. DEI Specialists: responsible for planning, executing and monitoring strategies that focus on the inclusion of people in companies.

Technology

Front-end developer: responsible for the user experience on web pages, having the function to design and develop the pages with which the end user will interact. Full stack developer: responsible for developing the functionalities of the systems, acting both in front-end and back-end (creation of codes to perform the functions of a web application). pentester: professional in charge of conducting security tests on an infrastructure to prevent intrusions and data exposures (“good hacker”). Solutions architect: responsible for the development, adaptation and integration of new customized solutions to the organizations’ existing processes. Machine Learning Specialist: Its function is to develop calculations, simulate decision scenarios and periodically evaluate the results generated by these systems.

Sales and Marketing

martech analyst: responsible for establishing the integration between technology and marketing, combining the company’s sales and marketing demands with the best technologies in favor of these sectors. Live streaming leader: Its function is to ensure the smooth operation of live broadcasts and coordinate a team dedicated to delivering quality broadcasts to the target audience.

“Both for those looking for a replacement and for those looking to change their careers, the list indicates a good thermometer for where professionals can prioritize their efforts in qualification. The job market will continue to fight for the best talent and the professionals who invest in continuing education, they will certainly be more prominent”, concludes Berto.

Methodology – Salary Guide 2022

The Robert Half Salary Guide features three salary ranges per job, determined by the candidate’s skill level and experience, as well as the complexity of their job or industry and sector.