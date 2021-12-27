In this article, we are going to show you 3 professional ways to use the glued wall in Garena Free Fire . Please follow the details provided here carefully.

Free Fire is the most famous Battle Royale game in the world. This game won a very important place in the competitive field. This BR game has been downloaded by over 1 billion players from the Google Play Store. Developers add attractive and aesthetic in-game rewards during each update.



Developers have introduced many utilities into the game. Like grenades, smoke, flash and glue wall, etc. Players use all of this for their own safety. Of all these, the glued wall is considered to be the most beneficial. Because it can easily save the player from all four sides.

Here are 3 tips for using the glued wall professionally.

3 professional ways to use glued walls in free fire

#3 – Glue the wall in the correct direction

In Garena Free Fire, players must use the glue wall correctly. Because when enemies dominate the player, the player cannot use the glue wall correctly in a hurry. So, with the player’s technique and skill, build the glue wall in the right direction and eliminate enemies with impunity.

#2 – Using Glue on the Scalar Wall

Glue Wall is a useful utility in Free Fire. If a player has fallen to a high place or at some stage, the player has fallen from a high place. Therefore, glued walls are very useful in this location. Because, using the glue wall, you can climb anywhere high.



#1 – Don’t use wall glue extravagantly

Don’t waste walls with glue on Free Fire. Because, the player already has fewer walls. If during hard times the glue walls run out, the enemy can take control of the player. So, in character combination, Mr. Use Waggor. Which provides glue on the wall every 100 to 120 seconds.

