3 shares to have a chance of winning up to 3.76% this Monday, according to BTG – Money Times

The stock market in China closed the trading session this Monday (27) in fall given the increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Pressured by consumer assets, the CSI300 index, made up of major listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell 0.04%. Shanghai’s SSEC showed a 0.06% decline.

This past weekend, the China informed the biggest daily increase in local Covid-19 infections in 21 months.

US United States, futures indices show mixed performance. European equities follow a similar performance. Today, the Turkish lira, after jumping more than 50% last week, fell by almost 8% against dollar, with the investor still concerned about the monetary policy of the Turkey and the country’s inflation. At current levels, the currency remains 35% weaker compared to the end of last year.

In Brazil, the last week of 2021 starts with the dissemination of the Focus Bulletin by the Central Bank. The market has revised downwards its expectations for both inflation and economic growth in Brazil this year.

The expectation is that the year will end with an accumulated inflation of 10.02%, against 10.04% before.

For 2022, projections continued at 5.03%, just above the target ceiling of 3.5%. Estimates for GDP dropped to 4.51% in 2021 and 0.42% in 2022.

On Wednesday, the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) for December will be released, with forecast acceleration compared to November, to 0.63%. Also on Wednesday, block 3 of the Cedae, a sanitation company from Rio de Janeiro. The winner of the auction will be in charge of universalizing the supply of water and sewage treatment to more than 2.7 million people in up to 11 years.

The week also has data from unemployment in the country. In the US, the pending numbers of housing and unemployment insurance claims will come out.

THE BTG Pactual (BPAC11) released its investment recommendations for the day. The suggested actions are from graphic analysts, who use a methodology that seeks to anticipate very short-term trends.

Remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of a return. Therefore, respect the stops indicated – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset the positions.

BTG Company ticker Entry (BRL) 1st target (BRL) earning potential 2nd target (BRL) earning potential Stop (BRL) Marfrig MRFG3 22.84 23.26 1.84% 23.52 2.98% 22.48 streak drugasil RADL3 24.3 24.67 1.52% 24.88 2.39% 23.93 romi ROMI3 18.87 19.25 2.01% 19.58 3.76% 18.54

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

