5 health goals to include on your list of new year resolutions

The turn of the year is, for many, the time to review the goals that were established for the previous year, assess which ones were met and decide which ones will be next. There are 365 blank pages, ready to be filled with moments of happiness and personal fulfillment, and create a list of goals can help.

Over the past two years, we’ve realized the imminent need to strengthen our health, and we’ve come to value our well-being even more. So if you haven’t started your list of resolutions for 2022, how about starting with the search for the enhancement of your health? After all, your body is your temple. Take good care of him!

eat healthily

In addition to maintaining the ideal weight, among the advantages of eating healthily are improved disposition, concentration and assertiveness, according to the nutritionist Behavioral Érika Alvarenga, from Nutricional Analysis. However, the specialist suggests looking for more emotional reasons as an incentive for a diet healthy. “My patients are not mobilized because of numbers, rigid goals, but because of dreams”, he reveals.

She explains that being overweight and having cholesterol tall or hypertension are some of the reasons why patients seek the office, but nutritional monitoring is motivated by personal goals. “People take care of themselves by dreams: trips, health to take care of grandchildren, weddings, desire to get pregnant, desire to do activities that demand a lot of the physical, such as hiking…”, she explains. Therefore, associating your dreams with food can be an incentive to eat healthier.

To eat more consciously, Érika also reiterates the importance of disassociating feelings from food. Who never ate because they were anxious or stressed? Unfortunately, this association has been made since breastfeeding, so the specialist says it is important to separate “physical hunger” from “emotional hunger”.

Furthermore, in order to eat well, it indicates that a restrictive diet is not the way out, and that the best option is a diet of familiar foods, prepared in a healthy way.

practice physical activities

According to Estela Pereira, personal trainer expert women’s health, you Exercises they improve overall fitness, making the body stronger and more resistant to the demands of everyday life. This means that, in addition to fighting diseases like diabetes, anxiety and depression, physical activities provide more well-being for everyday life.

The specialist also cites the improvement of immunity and cardiac conditioning as consequences of a routine of workouts. At the present time, in which respiratory diseases are among the most feared worldwide, these two advantages may be essential for the lives of many.

Estela reiterates the importance of understanding that physical exercise goes beyond the sculptural body: “tit’s about the real health plan, being a non-pharmacological agent that acts in the treatment of several illnesses, physical or neurodegenerative, in addition to promoting joy and well-being”. To establish a training routine, the staff suggests choosing an activity that you like — individual or group classes? Outdoors or indoors? — and, when possible, rely on the knowledge of a physical education professional to obtain the desired result. She concludes by stating that frequency is fundamental.

However, Érika Alvarenga warns: “I see that patients postpone physical activity a lot because they haven’t found something practical.” So if your routine leaves you little time to think about exercise, why not keep fencing lessons in your plans for the future, but start by taking walks around the neighborhood?

Perform routine exams frequently

It is understandable that, in the last two years, many people have fled the crowded offices and labs. However, the practice of performing periodic exams should be resumed in 2022. “The earlier certain diseases are diagnosed, the better the prognosis”, explains Leonardo Ciciarelli, a psychiatrist at Santa Casa de São Paulo. This is the case with diseases such as breast cancer: according to the Oncoguia Institute, 95% of cases of the disease diagnosed early have a chance of cure.

“Those people [diagnosticadas tardiamente] they become disabled over time, with functional loss and loss of quality of life”, explains the specialist. He also comments that there is a relationship between chronic diseases, such as diabetes and the hypertension, and mental disorders. And it’s true: according to an article published by “Scielo”, about 20% to 30% of patients with diabetes have depression.

Therefore, in order to prevent, in addition to the physical harm caused by an illness, any kind of mental disorder from developing, early diagnosis is the solution.

drink more water

According to Erika, the human body should not feel thirsty or hungry. “When we get into symptoms of thirst and hunger, it’s because we’ve spent a lot of time disrespecting the little signs. Your body only says ‘I’m thirsty’ when you’re already dehydrated”, she explains.

Due to its ability to react to emotions, the intestine is described as “the second brain” by the specialist, who cites the importance of hydrating the organ: “We can ingest fiber, probiotics and laxative fruits, but without water it is not possible to go to the bathroom [defecar]”. In addition, she clarifies that water is the vehicle that transports enzymes, vitamins and minerals through the bloodstream. Therefore, from an aesthetic point of view, brittle hair and nails are also a consequence of lack of water.

To define the ideal amount of water for each person, the calculation is simple: there are 35ml for each kilo of current weight. The nutritionist recommends dividing the result into morning, afternoon and evening periods.

Rest

For many, rest is seen as a luxury rather than a necessity. This view, however, can have devastating consequences for the organism. According to Leonardo, not resting can cause, among other conditions, bodily inflammation, depression and chronic stress — which, in turn, increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, mental disorders and stroke. In addition, lack of rest is one of the factors responsible for the Burnout Syndrome — or burnout.

About not being able to disconnect from the work environment, the psychiatrist explains: “We all have and need to have anxiety, which is the concern about the future. The problem is when it becomes pathological, excessive, and starts to bring harm to everyday life”. To take your attention away from work completely when necessary, Leonardo recommends pursuing activities that provide pleasure and allow you to take the focus off professional issues. In addition, writing down plans and thoughts for the next day can help put problems “on another plane,” according to the expert, who describes the activity as a strategy to reduce the anxiety.

For all health segments, the psychiatrist reiterates the importance of prevention. “When ‘the water hits’, many people they decide to look for miraculous solutions, forgetting to look at prevention, which is the basics”, he defends.

