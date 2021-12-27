At the age of 47, actress Flávia Alessandra has a sculptural body in a very tight dress valued at R$ 14 thousand

Wow! The actress Flavia Alessandra (47) surprised internet users by once again showing off his good shape.

Owner of an inexplicable beauty, the blonde decided to show her chosen outfit to enjoy the sunny day in São Paulo.

Wearing a super tight dress from the luxury brand fendi, the presenter showed the curves and showed that she has everything by sticking her butt.

In the sequence of photos, she posed in front of the mirror at different angles and showed off her sculptural curves: “Fendiaddiction”, she joked about the addiction to the brand.

The click, of course, left Internet users stunned: “A body is a body”, highlighted a fan. “A masterpiece”, continued. “Woman I am cardiac”, joked a fan.

Just recently, Flávia Alessandra drew praise when she appeared stunning in a luxurious corner of her home. In recent days, the actress was spotted dating Giulia Costa from a gym and caught attention by flaunting her good shape in a stylish fitness look.

Flávia Alessandra has a ripped body in a tight-fitting dress:





Last accessed: 26 Dec 2021 – 19:05:01 (407261).