‘A Place in the Sun’: Christian is linked to Joy’s death. know how

Cauã Reymond as Christian in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Reproduction)

At novel “a place in the sun“, it will be seen that Christian (Cauã Reymond) is linked to the death of Joy (Lara Tremouroux), which will happen in the next chapters.

Just before the accident that will take her life, the graffiti artist will spend time separated from Ravi (Juan Paiva). When she reappears, she will go to Christian to ask for money. Renato’s twin, however, will impose a condition:

— Well, since I know you came after money, let’s do this: tell me how much you want and we’ll close the subject. Yes, because I can even give you a monthly amount again, but with one condition: you stay away from Ravi. Do we have a deal?

Joy will try to argue, but Renato will humiliate her:

— Tell me something, in all honesty: a graffiti artist like you, abandoned in life, completely precarious, immature… Do you really think you’re in a position to take care of a child? Subject closed, then. Say how much you want and I’ll pay you up to double, as long as you disappear, disappear from Ravi’s life for good.

READ MORE:

Find out what is the secret of Noca’s past

Barbara loses her mind and attacks the child

Barbara is embarrassed and canceled on the internet

Christian destroys Lara’s marriage

Christian is caught with Lara

After Christian’s speech, Joy will decide to spend all the money she gets from him on paint cans and will embark on a risky mission that will result in his death. After the funeral, Ravi will confess to Christian that he suspects someone has encouraged Joy:

“Before Joy died, Adel was suspicious that someone made up her mind. Out of nowhere, she started with some crazy talk about how it was better not to look for Chico anymore, not to come back home, saying that she wasn’t good for being a mother, that she wasn’t good for anything…

Feeling guilty, Christian will try to change the subject, but his friend will persist.

“Who would walk up to Joy and say such a thing?” So she can never look for Chico again, never look for me again? he’ll say sobbing, much to Christian’s dismay.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

See the week’s summary of “A Place in the Sun”: