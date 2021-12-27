A trip to Afghanistan reveals changes in the country after the Taliban’s return to power

Some 20 years ago, on September 11th, the world saw the attack on the Twin Towers in real time, and there began what became the longest and most costly war for the United States, the Afghan War. A fight against the al Qaeda group, which took responsibility for the attack in New York.

Since the US military intervention and invasion of Afghanistan, the country has undergone several political changes. The most recent of these occurred when Joe Biden, president of the United States, announced the total withdrawal of US troops from the Afghan territories. A few days later, the Taliban, an extreme-conservative group, rose up and regained political power in Afghanistan.

In this episode of CNN Mundo, Lourival Sant’Anna presents an analysis of the political impacts in Afghanistan, from the 20 years of the September 11 attack, to his trip to Afghanistan and to report up close the Taliban’s takeover of political power.

