Abandoned newborn is found by puppies who band together to protect her from the cold.

An impressive case went viral worldwide where a newborn was saved by a group of small dogs.

This is because the baby was abandoned in a forested region and ended up being found by the animals, who decided to join her and warm her with the heat of the fur.

The child was only noticed by humans a day later and the villagers who found her were astonished by the scene.

A local journalist published the images commenting on the real ‘miracle’ that happened to the newborn, as she did not suffer from hyporthermia.

“It’s hard to believe the incident – ​​In Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, the parents threw the newborn into a mound of grass, there was another mother in the shape of a dog nearby. When the villagers found the girl in the morning, there wasn’t a single scratch on her,” he said.

She was referred to a hospital in the region and the baby’s health condition is stable.

Now, the local police will investigate the abandonment, but initial hypothesis is that it is the child’s sex, a girl, rather than a boy.