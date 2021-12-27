Abandoned will have another “tech demo”

You might believe Santa Claus, but what about Blue Box Game Studios? After the many controversies involving Abandoned throughout the year, the company returned to talk about the game in this final stretch of 2021. After promising news for 2022, it announced that a new “tech demo” of the title will be released by the time experience app. real released by PlayStation 5.

With one Twitter post in the middle of Christmas, the company promised to send a notification to those who have the application (yes, the one that gave zillions of problems in the first “tech demo” – which, by the way, was disappointing) installed as soon as the patch is released. A photo illustrated the post: an eye, in close-up.

Tech Demo will be available inside the Realtime Experience app. The notification will be send once the patch is ready. pic.twitter.com/UhGsKWjGYe — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) December 25, 2021

The curious thing is that, shortly afterwards, on PlayStation Store, the image was made available in full size, revealing the face of a possible character in the game, as we can see below:

Abandoned news in 2022

The mysterious horror game disappeared from the map in recent months, but Blue Box Studios, responsible for production, appeared again to reveal news. As stated, more news about the game will arrive in the first quarter of 2022. Hey there, excited, or already (with a pun from Tio do Pavê) abandoned the game?