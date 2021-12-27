Abel ‘pulls his ear’ in reserve and promises to put him in Tite’s Brazilian team if he improves on the field

Abel Ferreira is one of the main coaches in South America. The Portuguese has already carved his name in the history of Palmeiras and is well liked at the Soccer Academy. After the Libertadores, there was speculation that the commander could leave the São Paulo club, but the management managed to guarantee his permanence.

Abel has a free hand in Alviverde. He is the one who will decree the departures and arrivals of reinforcements. This Monday (27), Globoesporte.com interviewed the striker wesley, which revealed a conversation with the triador. In the chat, the Portuguese mentioned some things that the athlete needs to improve for 2022.

“I have a lot (to improve), to improve our style of play, which Abel likes, for the winger to follow the full-back until the end, we have to add more of that, improve the decisions in the last third to have more expressive numbers, to give more regularity”, he said.

Wesley made a self-criticism and said he needs to score more goals: “In 50 games, five goals is too little. In my self-criticism, a striker needs 15 goals and 10 assists per season. I have to improve numbers and decisions in the last third to have more regularity”, confessed.

Also during the interview, the striker said that, improving in some aspects, Abel said he has everything to make him reach the Brazilian national team.: “It was an average he brought to me, which a side striker does in Europe. If you want to be among the best, being seen to go to the Brazilian team, you need this average and not fluctuate. He being young and coming from Europe, I believe it is a new experience. We try to learn as much as possible from it to add us even more”, added.