Abrahão reveals how he’s going to act with Douglas Costa and confirms that Janderson will be signed: “We just need to sign”

In an interview given to Rádio Guaíba this Sunday, Grêmio football vice-president Denis Abrahão promised to have an eye to eye conversation with Douglas Costa to know his desire for the future, but indicated that he will not terminate the valid contract until the end of the month. mid-season.

In recent days, Douglas, who enjoys time off abroad, has been named as a desire by several clubs, including the current national champion Atlético-MG.

“I will not terminate the contract with Douglas Costa. Grêmio wants to know what he wants, it’s going to be eye to eye. He’s going to put his will, we’re going to put our will and we’ll come to an agreement. We are going to build a situation of improvement for everyone”, he promised.

Abrahão also confirmed that striker Janderson, 22, is being hired on a one-year loan. He played last season with Atlético-GO’s shirt and will be loaned by Corinthians, which is the club that holds his rights. Abrahão reveals that only the signature is needed for the deal to be signed.

According to website The Goal, Janderson played 51 matches in 2021 between Brasileirão, Sudamericana, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Goiano. There were five goals scored and four assists made.