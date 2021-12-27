Accuracy in passing, seriousness and few fouls: Kanu’s numbers, Corinthians’ target for central defense

Corinthians really wants a center forward to reinforce the squad, but they are also looking for a defender for the 2022 season. The main target of the board is Kanu, from Botafogo. The negotiation had recent advances, but it is still complicated. Among the reasons is the good performance of the defender in the Serie B of Brasileirão, with very interesting numbers according to Footstats.

If the directors of Timão complete the hiring, they will bring to the squad a defender who misses a few passes. Despite being those passes “by the side”, the rate of mistakes is very low, as he hits 96.35% of them, being one of the biggest in the championship and the biggest among Botafoguenses of line. Altogether there were 1292 successful passes in 34 matches, an average of 38 per game.

Accuracy also extends to riskier passes like game-changers. Despite only five throughout Serie B, the success was 100%, that is, all that Kanu tried, he got it right. In the right shots (49), the defender had the highest number among his line-mates, but that meant only 35% of the total he tried, something that didn’t work out very well.

On the defensive side, the numbers show that Kanu is a defender who plays seriously, without frills. There were 234 hits (the highest number in the squad) during the Serie A access competition, an average of 6.9 per game. In addition, he managed 19 defenses (blocked balls, deflections and the like) in 34 matches, losing only to the two goalkeepers of the Botafogo squad in this regard.

Another important detail is the low number of fouls by Kanu, who committed just 31 in those 34 games he took to the Brasileirão Serie B field, an average of less than one per match. As a defender, this is a low index. What worries is the number of cards, as there were six yellow cards and one red during the dispute. Few infractions but many warnings

In attack, Kanu had little participation, so much so that he did not score goals and risked only four successful submissions. His contribution in the offensive sector was giving seven passes for submissions from his teammates, that is, nothing very significant, but also nothing that discredits the quality of the player.

At 24 years old, Kanu is a spawn of the Botafogo base and has been highlighted in his role, so much so that he had already aroused the interest of São Paulo recently, but ended up not being able to reach an agreement with the Rio de Janeiro club. Now that they are seeing a complicated negotiation, Corinthians, which has already received positive signals from the athlete’s exhaustion, but has not yet managed to establish an agreement with the directors of Fogão, who will not facilitate it.

