After 9 surgeries, Heloisa Périssé vents: “I’m not a warrior”

Participating in ‘Altas Horas’, the actress evaluated the cure after facing a delicate cancer; Look

The actress Heloise Perissé made an outburst while participating in the High hours which aired this Sunday (26) and recalled the long period in which he struggled with mouth cancer. Firmly, she revealed that she does not consider herself a “warrior”.

“I’m not a warrior, I asked a question and I thank God that faith didn’t enter my life at that moment, I just made it count”, she said that she defended her point of view. “I say to people who write to me: believe that you will reach your goal, but more than that, it is to put your life in the hands of those who know everything.”

In the conversation, she also said that the experience made her understand that it is necessary to live intensely.

“We have no control over anything. Living your moment, dedicating yourself giving your best is what it is to be happy”, stated the star who still reassured fans. “Thank God everything is fine”.

Heloise Perissédiscovered a cyst on her vocal cords in August 2019.

The following year, after dozens of chemotherapy sessions, she underwent several surgeries. The actress said that she was left with sequelae because part of the nerves were redone.

“I went through nine hours of surgery. The nerves had to be redone, they are gradually returning to normal muscle. It’s already improved a lot. But for now that’s how it is and will stay. And I won’t be without a smile”, she told me.