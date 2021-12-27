After a show of stalling and fussing, Huck asks a million question

Luciano Huck asks the million dollar question for the first time in “Who wants to be a millionaire?” (reproduction/@domingao/Twitter)

After four years, Luciano Huck asked the “million question” of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” for the first time

Despite the emotion of the moment, the audience had to deal with the presenter’s fussiness and bullshit

Frame may be removed from Domingão in 2022

Four years after starting to present the painting at Caldeirão, Luciano Huck finally asked the “question of the million” of “Quem Quer Ser um Millionaire”, this Sunday (26), on Domingão, on TV Globo. The long-awaited moment was widely commented on social media, despite having required extra patience from the public. Until reaching the climax of the game show, the presenter perfected the political speech and held the audience in the base of the swindle.

Those who took the program from the beginning already imagined that the candidate Rafael Cunha, a professor and executive at an education company, would go far in the game. There were 14 questions, up to the long-awaited one-million question, all of which were answered calmly and based on the most diverse fields of knowledge.

However, unlike the fun Show do Milhão with Celso Portiolli, one of the great news on Brazilian TV in 2021, Luciano Huck doesn’t let the game gain pace. In his own style, the presenter likes to shred the board with personal questions or social comments after each prize obtained in the game. Sadly, the pattern repeated itself this Sunday.

With Rafael Cunha, Huck insisted on emphasizing the “importance of education” in society at all times, insistently reinforcing to the public how symbolic it would be for a teacher to win the long-awaited million prize. For those who think that Domingão with Huck is very reminiscent of the political schedule, but with an extra touch of sentimentality, it was yet another proof of the thesis.

In the million-dollar question, Rafael Cunha unfortunately ran into a difficult question: “The communication technology ‘Bluetooth’ took its name from: A – A river; B – A king; C – A general; D – A castle”. Not knowing that the resource was a reference to a Danish Viking king, the professor preferred to keep only the R$500,000 he had guaranteed.

The experience, in the end, was not entirely wasted – Rafael Cunha earned a handsome sum of money and the audience (including myself, I admit) was able to learn more about Harald Gormsson, the Harald of the Blue Tooth (blue in English is “blue ” and tooth, “tooth” – hence the name of the function present in smartphones), responsible for unifying Denmark and Norway.

Despite this, Huck himself seems to have realized that the painting could have yielded more – in money and in entertainment. “I don’t even know if I’ll come back to Domingão. My dream was to ask the million question, I asked the million question”, said the presenter, anticipating the reformulation that Domingão will be submitted to in 2022. If the “Who wants to be a millionaire ?” stay on Sunday, we ask for just the basics: a quiz game.

