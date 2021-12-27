After being discarded by Cruzeiro, Alexandre Mattos manifests about Ronaldo Fenômeno’s decision

Discarded to return to the direction of Fox, Mattos commented that he has ‘full respect’ for the Phenomenon and admitted having the former player as one of his idols.

the football director Alexandre Mattos made a post on social media in which he declared himself a fan of Ronaldo, new investor and owner of cruise. Discarded to return to the direction of the club, he commented that he has “full respect” for the Phenomenon and admitted having the former player as one of his idols.

“Eternal gratitude and honor for the fans’ affection, support and respect for me. Thank you very much all from my heart. Full respect for the new SAF investor (your trusted peers and their decisions), I’m a fan and has always been one of my football idols, Ronaldo. I wish you every success…”, wrote the manager.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

After confirming the purchase of Cruzeiro, Mattos was even asked to assume a position on the club’s board of directors. However, the Fox decided to bring the former defender Paulo Andre, sporting director of the Real Valladolid, team which Ronaldo also owns.

Mattos has already had two tickets in the direction of Cruzeiro. In the first one, it was between March 2012 and December 2014, a period in which the team won two Brazilian titles (2013 and 2014) and one state title (2014). Then, he returned in 2020 to help with the transition phase until he regularized his visa in England, looking for the possibility of taking up a position at a club in the country. However, the plan did not materialize and he was hired by the Atlético-MG.