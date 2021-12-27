After decisive failures, Luan lives a season of redemption at Palmeiras

The 2021 season represented a landmark chapter in defender Luan’s career. Criticized by the fans of the palm trees, the defender made a comeback and was a key player in the team’s campaign this year.

Luan started the season on a low with the fans due to some failures in decisive moments. After failing to stop Benedetto in the 2018 Libertadores semifinals, the player made crucial mistakes again and was sent off in the first game of the 2020 Copa do Brasil final. semi against Tigres-MEX and took Palmeiras from the decision.



To make matters worse, criticism increased even more at the beginning of the 2021 campaign. For the Supercopa do Brasil, the defender wasted his penalty kick against Flamengo just at the moment when, if he scored, Palestra would be champion. However, Rubro-Negro reacted and won by 6-5, winning the title of the competition.

However, Luan redeemed himself with the alviverde crowd with a good performance this season, especially in the Copa Libertadores. The player was one of Abel Ferreira’s defensive pillars in the continental competition and, in the final against Flamengo, he showed consistency and solidity to cancel out the Rio team’s attacking plays and ward off danger.

According to the footstats, shirt 13 was the fifth athlete from Verdão with more tackles in the Libertadores (11) and the second in number of hits (75). In Brasileirão, the defender was also in fifth place in the number of tackles (34) and was the leader in certain passes (1,111).

Thus, Luan arrives for 2022 in a totally different scenario than when the 2021 season began. After overcoming the criticisms and failures committed, the defender gained morale with the Palmeiras fans and comes next year as one of the leaders and holders indisputable members of Abel Ferreira’s team.

