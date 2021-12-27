After four years, Luciano Huck asks ‘a million question’ and fulfills his promise · TV News

Professor and education professional in Rio de Janeiro, Rafael Cunha participated in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? this Sunday (26) and reached the “question of the million”, a dream of Luciano Huck since the debut of the painting at Caldeirão do Huck, in 2017. The participant, however, was unable to answer the final question and left with R$ 500 thousand.

“I promised that as long as I didn’t ask the million question, this frame would stay on the air,” commented the presenter, who led nine seasons of the attraction, the last of them on Domingão with Huck, on air since September.

To get to the question worth R$ 1 million, professor Rafael Cunha answered another 14 questions. Outward nerd, he teaches classes and is an executive at an education company. To the TV news, Tatá Werneck confirmed that he had already had classes with the competitor from the board. “He was a great teacher. Very calm, intelligent and accessible”, exclaims the communicator.

“Rafael, so many people have passed this chair, with so many stories, and I want to say that I am very proud to ask this question to you, who are a teacher. Education is a more powerful weapon. Having a middle-class teacher sat there Tijucana, it’s the biggest price. More than that, you played. Shirt 10”, said the presenter, before asking the last question.

The R$1 million question was: “The ‘Bluetooth’ communication technology took its name from: A – A river; B – A king; C – A general; D – A castle.” After thinking aloud, Cunha thought it best to give up trying to become a millionaire and ended up with R$500,000. The right answer was king. “I’ve always been a nerd. If you study and educate yourself, you raise the level”, said the professor.

At the end of the painting, Luciano Huck confessed that, after fulfilling his promise, the Who wants to be a millionaire? may not return to Sunday , which will be reformulated in 2022. “I don’t even know if I’ll be back in Domingão. My dream was to ask the million question, I asked the million question”, said the Globo presenter.