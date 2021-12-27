After four years, Luciano Huck asks the million question in the frame | Television



Professor Rafael Cunha got the R$ 1 million question in the ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ box – Reproduction

Posted 27/12/2021 08:15 | Updated 12/27/2021 08:29 AM

Rio – The presenter Luciano Huck finally fulfilled his big dream in the frame “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and asked a participant a question worth R$1 million. The achievement happened in the episode that aired this weekend on “Domingão com Huck”. The teacher and education professional Rafael Cunha was the first to come up with the question since the board debuted in 2017. However, he did not know the answer and left the program with R$ 500 thousand.

“I promised that as long as I didn’t ask the million question, this frame would stay on the air,” said the presenter, who ran all nine seasons of the frame, the last of them on “Domingão”. To reach the one million question, the teacher had to answer 14 questions.

“Rafael, so many people have passed this chair, with so many stories, and I want to say that I am very proud to ask this question to you, who are a teacher. Education is a more powerful weapon. Having a middle-class teacher sat there tijucana, it’s the biggest price. More than that, you played. Shirt 10”, said Luciano Huck before asking the question.

The R$ 1 million question was “The ‘Bluetooth’ communication technology took its name from: A – A river; B – A king; C – A general; D – A castle”. The teacher thought it best to stop the game and took R$ 500 thousand home. The right answer is “king”. “I’ve always been a nerd. If you study and educate yourself, you raise the level”, concluded the participant.

Luciano Huck, then, revealed that the painting may not return to “Domingão” in 2022. “I don’t even know if it will return to Domingão. My dream was to ask the million question, I asked the million question,” he said.