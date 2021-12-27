After recovering from his lungs, Zé Neto has a new health problem and cancels a concert in Florianópolis

He was going to sing in the Capital this Sunday (26), but the press office informed that new performances are suspended until January

Singer Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, has recovered from a lung injury, but has a new diagnosis: oral moniliasis, a kind of fungus. The problem stems from the steroid used in the previous treatment.

In a statement on their social networks, the musician’s staff informed that the duo’s concerts are canceled from December 26th to January 9th. This Sunday, they would make a presentation in Florianópolis.

“The singer has already started the new treatment, which should be at rest during the aforementioned period. Both Zé Neto and Cristiano are already at home. There is no need for hospitalization in this case, as attested by Zé Neto’s private physician, Dr. Wandervan Antônio de Azevedo”, says the text.

Zé Neto’s “glass spots in the lung” problems were caused by Covid-19 and the use of vape, an electronic cigarette. On December 22nd, he advised fans to be careful with usage.

“I even give the warning here to anyone who messes with this beast: stop it, because it’s a cigarette like any other and it’s bad in the same way, or even more.”

On Thursday (23) he published a video, in which he informed that he was cured.

“Guys, I’m so happy. I just got back from Hospital Sírio Libanês, I was very well treated there, by the way. Thank God I’m already cured. It was a ‘break’ that I really took, but I’m not 100, I’m 150%, ready to go back to the stage”, said the singer.